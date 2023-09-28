East Valley Veterans Parade - Mesa AZ

The East Valley Veterans Parade is proud to announce the theme for 2023. “Vietnam Valor” is a recognition of the 50 years that have passed since the conclusion of the war in Vietnam.

The East Valley Veterans Parade invites you, your family and friends to join us on Parade Day as we officially celebrate Vietnam Veterans, give them a proper homecoming and say the words they so deserve to hear from us, our communities and our Nation – “Welcome Home” & “Thank you!”

Participate, or join us on the sidelines. Bring your families and friends and be an active participant in history during our “Vietnam Valor” parade celebration!

The East Valley Veterans Parade starts on Center Street and University in Mesa and runs South on Center Street to 1st Street, it then turns west onto 1st Street and continues to Robson.

The parade starts at 11 A.M. and it lasts approximately 1.5 hours.

Parking information: https://evvp.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/01-East-Valley-Veterans-Day-Parade-Public-Parking-2019-pdf.pdf

Join us as we lift them in honor, remember their service and give them the Welcome Home they deserve!

Learn more at: https://evvp.org/