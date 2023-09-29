Celebrate Veterans Day - Mount Vernon, VA

In honor of our nation's Veterans, Mount Vernon admits FREE all active duty, former, or retired military personnel on Veterans Day.

Military service members may pick up their free tickets upon arrival. Free tickets do not extend to service members' family members or guests.

All Day Veterans are invited to place a floral tribute at the Tomb

10:30 a.m. - Music & History for Veterans Day on the bowling green

11:00 a.m. - Harmony Heritage Singers' performance in the Smith Auditorium

11:00 a.m. - Meet General & Lady Washington in the Interpretive Center

12:30 p.m. - .Colonial Singers of Williamsburg performance in Smith Auditorium

1:00 p.m.- Sons of the American Revolution & Daughters of the American Revolution ceremony at the Tomb

1:30 p.m.- Character performance in Smith Auditorium

2:00 p.m. - US Air Force Strings Orchestra concert in the Smith Auditorium

2:30 p.m.- Music & History for Veterans Day on the bowling green

Music & History for Veterans Day

Enjoy a special program for Veterans Day, including patriotic medleys, a brief history of Veterans Day, and a Q&A session with Mount Vernon's Resident Fifer. The program is held on the bowling green at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. In case of rain, the program will be held inside the Greenhouse in the upper garden.

For more information: https://www.mountvernon.org/plan-your-visit/calendar/events/mount-vernon-salutes-veterans/