Celebrate Veterans Day - Mount Vernon, VA
FREE admission to Mount Vernon for all active duty, former, or retired military personnel.
When:
Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Mount Vernon
3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway
Mount Vernon, VA
Cost:
Free
In honor of our nation's Veterans, Mount Vernon admits FREE all active duty, former, or retired military personnel on Veterans Day.
Military service members may pick up their free tickets upon arrival. Free tickets do not extend to service members' family members or guests.
- All Day Veterans are invited to place a floral tribute at the Tomb
- 10:30 a.m. - Music & History for Veterans Day on the bowling green
- 11:00 a.m. - Harmony Heritage Singers' performance in the Smith Auditorium
- 11:00 a.m. - Meet General & Lady Washington in the Interpretive Center
- 12:30 p.m. - .Colonial Singers of Williamsburg performance in Smith Auditorium
- 1:00 p.m.- Sons of the American Revolution & Daughters of the American Revolution ceremony at the Tomb
- 1:30 p.m.- Character performance in Smith Auditorium
- 2:00 p.m. - US Air Force Strings Orchestra concert in the Smith Auditorium
- 2:30 p.m.- Music & History for Veterans Day on the bowling green
Music & History for Veterans Day
Enjoy a special program for Veterans Day, including patriotic medleys, a brief history of Veterans Day, and a Q&A session with Mount Vernon's Resident Fifer. The program is held on the bowling green at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. In case of rain, the program will be held inside the Greenhouse in the upper garden.
For more information: https://www.mountvernon.org/plan-your-visit/calendar/events/mount-vernon-salutes-veterans/
