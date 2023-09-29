Skip to Content
Veterans Day Parade - Johnstown, PA

This year’s Veterans Day Parade in downtown Johnstown will pay special tribute to those who served in the military during the Korean War era.

When:

Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET

Where:

Main Street

Johnstown, PA

Cost:

Free

  • It will be part of commemorating the 70th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that stopped the fighting, but did not officially end the war, in 1953.
  • The parade is scheduled to take place on Nov. 11, beginning at 4 p.m.
  • Conemaugh Valley Veterans members are looking to determine the number of Korean War-era Veterans who want to participate so transportation can be arranged.

Josh Hauser can be contacted at 814-255-0355.

For more information: https://www.tribdem.com/news/plans-set-for-johnstowns-veterans-day-parade/article_dfdeee8e-4872-11ee-9a27-bb0d3a894752.html

 

