Veterans Day Parade - Johnstown, PA
This year’s Veterans Day Parade in downtown Johnstown will pay special tribute to those who served in the military during the Korean War era.
When:
Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET
Where:
Main Street
Johnstown, PA
Cost:
Free
This year’s Veterans Day Parade in downtown Johnstown will pay special tribute to those who served in the military during the Korean War era.
- It will be part of commemorating the 70th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that stopped the fighting, but did not officially end the war, in 1953.
- The parade is scheduled to take place on Nov. 11, beginning at 4 p.m.
- Conemaugh Valley Veterans members are looking to determine the number of Korean War-era Veterans who want to participate so transportation can be arranged.
Josh Hauser can be contacted at 814-255-0355.
For more information: https://www.tribdem.com/news/plans-set-for-johnstowns-veterans-day-parade/article_dfdeee8e-4872-11ee-9a27-bb0d3a894752.html
See more events