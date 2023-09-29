Veterans Day Parade - Johnstown, PA This year’s Veterans Day Parade in downtown Johnstown will pay special tribute to those who served in the military during the Korean War era. When: Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET Where: Main Street Johnstown, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Cost: Free Add to Calendar

This year’s Veterans Day Parade in downtown Johnstown will pay special tribute to those who served in the military during the Korean War era.

It will be part of commemorating the 70th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that stopped the fighting, but did not officially end the war, in 1953.

The parade is scheduled to take place on Nov. 11, beginning at 4 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley Veterans members are looking to determine the number of Korean War-era Veterans who want to participate so transportation can be arranged.

Josh Hauser can be contacted at 814-255-0355.

For more information: https://www.tribdem.com/news/plans-set-for-johnstowns-veterans-day-parade/article_dfdeee8e-4872-11ee-9a27-bb0d3a894752.html