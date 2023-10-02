Skip to Content
Job Fair - Butler, Pa.

Workshops offered to assist with applying for a job.

When:

Fri. Sep 22, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Abie Abraham VA Clinic

353 North Duffy Road

Butler, PA

Cost:

Free

Open to Veterans and their families.

Job Seeker Registration: PA CareerLink® - Event Details (Click "register")

Workshops available from 9am-12pm

  • 9am: Resume Basics
  • 10am: How to apply for a job with the state of PA
  • 11am: How to apply for Federal jobs on USA jobs

Sponsored by the Butler VA and PA CareerLink Butler County

 VA resource tables available providing information on VA programs and services including PACT Act.  Registration staff on site and available to assist with enrollments.

