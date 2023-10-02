School Certifying Officials Workshop – Las Vegas, NV
When:
Tue. Oct 24, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am PT
Where:
UNLV Stan Fulton Building - International Gaming Institute
4505 S. Maryland Parkway
Las Vegas, NV
Cost:
Free
The University of Nevada Las Vegas School Certifying Official (SCO) Workshop provides SCOs the opportunity to learn more about Enrollment Manager, hear about our education modernization updates and better understand how to support your GI Bill students.
The workshop will cover:
- Digital GI Bill overview.
- Enrollment Manager enhancements.
- SCO training and communication resources.
- Q&A with Veterans Benefits Administration's education leadership.