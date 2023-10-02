Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

GI Bill® Town Hall – Las Vegas, Nevada

When:

Tue. Oct 24, 2023, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm PT

Where:

University of Nevada, Stan Fulton Building - International Gaming Institute

4505 S. Maryland Parkway

Las Vegas, NV

Cost:

Free

Calling all Veterans, Service members and families:

Join us to get your GI Bill questions answered directly from Veterans Benefits Administration's education leaders. Learn more about your education benefits and hear how we're on a mission to improve your experience through the Digital GI Bill modernization effort.

For more information, contact Johnny Riordan

