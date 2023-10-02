GI Bill® Town Hall – Las Vegas, Nevada
When:
Tue. Oct 24, 2023, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm PT
Where:
University of Nevada, Stan Fulton Building - International Gaming Institute
4505 S. Maryland Parkway
Las Vegas, NV
Cost:
Free
Calling all Veterans, Service members and families:
Join us to get your GI Bill questions answered directly from Veterans Benefits Administration's education leaders. Learn more about your education benefits and hear how we're on a mission to improve your experience through the Digital GI Bill modernization effort.
For more information, contact Johnny Riordan