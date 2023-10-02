Navy Birthday Celebration - Ventura, CA
When:
Fri. Oct 13, 2023, 12:00 am – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
Captain Rosemary Bryant Mariner Outpatient Clinic
In the Lobby
5250 Ralston Street
Ventura, CA
Cost:
Free
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System invites you to celebrate the Navy Birthday at the Captain Rosemary Bryant Mariner Outpatient Clinic in Ventura. Food and giveaway in the lobby.
*Veteran event, staff ineligible to receive meals.
For more information please contact Anthony Capellupo at 805-624-8902.See more events