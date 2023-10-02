Breast Cancer Awareness Month Event - Los Angeles, CA
When:
Mon. Oct 23, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where:
West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
In the Lobby
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System and Center for Development and Civic Engagement invite you to join us in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. There will be a giveaway in the hospital lobby.
*Staff ineligible to receive giveaways.
For more information contact 310-268-4350.