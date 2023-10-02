Skip to Content
Breast Cancer Awareness Month Event - Los Angeles, CA

When:

Mon. Oct 23, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Where:

West Los Angeles VA Medical Center

In the Lobby

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

Cost:

Free

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System and Center for Development and Civic Engagement invite you to join us in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. There will be a giveaway in the hospital lobby.

*Staff ineligible to receive giveaways.

For more information contact 310-268-4350.

