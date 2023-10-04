The nation’s largest Veterans Day event, the New York City Veterans Day Parade hosted by the United War Veterans Council returns for its 104th year on Saturday, Nov 11, 2023, with nearly 20,000 participants from across the U.S. marching up Fifth Avenue. The event which will take place rain or shine from 9:30 am to 12:30 p.m., will proceed on its traditional route, stepping off at 26th Street and Fifth Avenue and going north on Fifth Avenue. The event will be livestreamed on WABC-TV and on Military.com.