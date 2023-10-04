Annual Field of Flags Salute to Veterans, Lake George

The annual Field of Flags salute to Veterans begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov 11, 2023, at the Fort William Henry Museum, 48 Canada Street Lake George, New York. Over 8,000 American flags will be placed on the front lawn, each representing a Veteran. If you want to add a family member’s name to the ceremony please send first and last name, rank, military branch, and period of service to annaa@fortwilliamhenry.com.