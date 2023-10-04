Skip to Content
National Buddy Check Week Kick-Off with The American Legion and Veterans Affairs - Online

National Buddy Check Week 2023

When:

Mon. Oct 16, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Register

The American Legion is thrilled that the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is taking the lead in National Buddy Check Week this October 16 - 20. We are just as honored to be partnering with VA in a kickoff webinar on Oct. 16, 1:00 – 2:00pm ET to highlight the importance of making connections this week. John Boerstler, VA’s Chief Veterans Experience Officer, and Matt Miller, Director SPP, will be joining us! (Join the webinar here.) 

