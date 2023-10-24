National Women Veterans Experience Action Center (VEAC)

Women Veterans! Join Us for Your virtual VEAC on October 31st and November 2nd, 12pm-4pm EDT

Women Veterans! VA, national and community partners will host a virtual event for Veterans, caregivers, Service members, survivors, and family members on Tuesday, October 31st and Wednesday, November 2nd from 12 p.m.– 4 p.m. EDT.

Are you looking to get a status on your claim? Sign up for VA health care? Whatever it is, VA and community partners are here to help. Simply schedule your appointment to speak directly with VA and get dedicated one-on-one service. At the time of your appointment, a Veterans Service Representative will call you—via telephone—to kick off your appointment.

Get assistance with: claims and appeals filing and status updates; VA health care enrollment and benefits; new PACT Act eligibility for Agent Orange, burn pits, and other toxic exposures; state and community resources and benefits; family member, caregiver, and survivor benefits and services; memorial affairs; crisis resources; housing solutions, transition services and resources; and more.

Registration will be opening soon with limited appointments available, please visit the VEAC website linked below in the coming days to RSVP for your appointment.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Website: www.va.gov/VEAC

Register: Book Your VEAC Appointment

View other times for this event