Car Show & Barbecue

We're back... the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System's Car Show & Barbeque this Veteran's Day. This event is the perfect opportunity for Veterans, family members, employees, and the community to come together as car enthusiasts and enjoy a day filled with cars and delicious barbeque. Join us on Fri Nov 10 2023 at 10:00 at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center 6900 North Pecos Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89086.

Las Vegas Cruisin' is organizing the Car Show. ALL cars are welcome to be shown off. You can expect to see a wide variety of cars, including classic cars, muscle cars, and sports cars. There will also be hamburgers & hot dogs courtesy of the Masonic Services Association.

Whether you're a car enthusiast or just looking for a fun day out with family and friends, the Car Show & Barbeque is the perfect event for you. Don't miss out on this exciting event!