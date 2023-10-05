Skip to Content
Spooky Halloween Treat - Sepulveda, CA

When:

Tue. Oct 31, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Where:

Sepulveda VA Medical Center

Pick up locations: The four main clinics in bldg. 200, bldg. 10, and bldg. 99

16111 Plummer Street, Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center

Sepulveda, CA

Cost:

Free

Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center invites you to pick up a spooky Halloween treat. 

*Staff ineligible to receive bag

For more information contact Travis Miller 818-895-9325

Last updated: