Straight Talk: Addressing Food Security for Veteran Whole Health - Online

Please join the Bob Woodruff Foundation for an upcoming webinar titled Straight Talk: Addressing Food Security for Veteran Whole Health on October 24 at 2 PM ET in partnership with the VA Food Security Office.

This session is designed for all Veteran service providers interested in learning more about the work of the VA’s Veterans Health Administration Food Security Office.

Tune in to hear VA staff explain resources, navigation, and best practices. The goal of this session is for all community-based providers to learn what is available to them through the Food Security Office and how to access these resources to help improve the food security of the Veterans they reach.

For questions, please reach out to Bob Woodruff Foundation Program Officer, Maicie Calvert, at Maicie.calvert@bobwoodrufffoundation.org.