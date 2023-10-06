National White Cane Safety Day Event - Los Angeles, CA

Visual Impartment Services Team (VIST) invites you to celebrate National White Cane Safety Day.

Every year, by Presidential Proclamation, October 15 is “White Cane Safety Day.” For thousands of Americans who are blind or visually impaired, the white cane is a vital tool for safe travel. Blind and visually impaired people are taught cane travel techniques for safety by Blind Rehabilitation Specialists. This training can be instrumental in helping persons with vision loss remain independent.

Information available from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at on Oct. 13:

WLA Lobby - Building 500

Downtown - Main Lobby

Sepulveda - Building 200, 2nd floor

For more information call VIST Program 310-268-4654