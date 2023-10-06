2023 Veterans on Wall Street (VOWS) Symposium - New York City, NY Military Veterans, spouses and corporate hiring managers are invited to attend the Annual Veterans on Wall Street Symposium on November 2, 2023, from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm ET in New York City. When: Thu. Nov 2, 2023, 8:30 am – 5:00 pm ET Where: BlackRock 50 Hudson Yards New York, NY Get directions on Google Maps to BlackRock Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Join the Bob Woodruff Foundation and VOWS for the 2023 VOWS Symposium, hosted by BlackRock, at their new offices in Hudson Yards on November 2nd!

This event will foster mentorship opportunities, help Veterans find job placement, and overall build a community that works together to accomplish one collective goal: helping Veterans achieve the most productive transition back to civilian life.

If you’re active duty, in the reserves, or a Veteran looking for a career after service, Register Today and connect with leaders and professionals in corporate America!

For more information please contact Emilee Gates at emilee.gates@bobwoodrufffoundation.org .