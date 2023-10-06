Skip to Content
Defense, Space, IT, Cyber and Intel Hiring Fair - Navy Yard

National Capital Region: In-Person Hiring Fairs 

When:

Wed. Oct 11, 2023, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Admiral Gooding Center, Bldg. 22

1244 Patterson Ave

Washington, DC

Cost:

Free

Register

Meet local and national employers (Federal Agencies & Defense Contractors) face to face to build your network and explore job and career opportunities in Defense, Space, IT, Engineering, Cyber, Intel and more.  Employers will be focused on their hot job opportunities at WNY, The Pentagon, Fort Belvoir, NCR, and Nationwide Positions!

The events are designed to be a focused and intimate hiring fair so job seekers can have informative discussions with each employer.

Open to Active Duty, Guard/Reserve, Veterans, and Experienced Personnel With Access To Military Installation.(i.e., DoD ID, CAC or have your own Escort/Sponsor). Pre-registering does not give access.

Job Seeker RSVP Required and Upload Resume

Security Information

Sponsored by:

  • Washington Area Top III

 Supported by:

  • Naval Support Activity Washington, The Fleet & Family Support Center (FFSC)

Have questions about these hiring events, send email to JobSeeker@TransitionCareers.com

