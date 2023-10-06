Defense, Space, IT, Cyber and Intel Hiring Fair - Navy Yard

Meet local and national employers (Federal Agencies & Defense Contractors) face to face to build your network and explore job and career opportunities in Defense, Space, IT, Engineering, Cyber, Intel and more. Employers will be focused on their hot job opportunities at WNY, The Pentagon, Fort Belvoir, NCR, and Nationwide Positions!

The events are designed to be a focused and intimate hiring fair so job seekers can have informative discussions with each employer.

Open to Active Duty, Guard/Reserve, Veterans, and Experienced Personnel With Access To Military Installation.(i.e., DoD ID, CAC or have your own Escort/Sponsor). Pre-registering does not give access.

Job Seeker RSVP Required and Upload Resume

Even if you can't attend, register, and upload resume: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7177415/JS-2023-Hiring-Fairs

Security Information

https://ndw.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NSA-Washington/About/Installation-Guide/Gate-Access/

Washington Navy Yard Visitor Access Center at (202) 433-3738/0025/or 3017.

All visitors that require proofing/vetting are required to complete the SECNAV Form 5512/1 which can be downloaded below. In order to facilitate quicker access into the installation, please download, complete and bring the following form with you the day of your visit. Link to SECNAV Form 5512/1



Sponsored by:

Washington Area Top III

Supported by:

Naval Support Activity Washington, The Fleet & Family Support Center (FFSC)

Have questions about these hiring events, send email to JobSeeker@TransitionCareers.com