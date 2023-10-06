Defense, Space, IT, Cyber and Intel Hiring Fair - The Pentagon

Meet local and national employers (Federal Agencies & Defense Contractors) face to face to build your network and explore job and career opportunities in Defense, Space, IT, Engineering, Cyber, Intel and more. Employers will be focused on their hot job opportunities at WNY, The Pentagon, Fort Belvoir, NCR, and Nationwide Positions!

The events are designed to be a focused and intimate hiring fair so job seekers can have informative discussions with each employer.

Open to Active Duty, Guard/Reserve, Veterans, and Experienced Personnel With Access To Military Installation.(i.e., DoD ID, CAC or have your own Escort/Sponsor). Pre-registering does not give access.

Job Seeker RSVP Required and Upload Resume

Even if you can't attend, register, and upload resume: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7177415/JS-2023-Hiring-Fairs

Security Information

**Open To Active Duty, Guard/Reserve and Experienced Professionals With Access to The Pentagon (i.e., Pentagon Badge).

Retired Military, DoD Civilians, Contractors and Military Personnel Not Permanently Assigned to Pentagon Do Not Have Access and Will Require Your Own Sponsor.

Pre-registering does not give access.

PENTAGON SECURITY INFORMATION:

FYI - Retired Military, DoD Civilians, Contractors and Military Personnel Not Permanently Assigned to Pentagon Do Not Have Access.

Pentagon Visitor Access Information

https://www.pfpa.mil/Topics/Visiting-the-Pentagon/