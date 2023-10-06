Defense, Space, IT, Cyber and Intel Hiring Fair - Fort Belvoir
When:
Fri. Oct 13, 2023, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Fort Belvoir Community Center
10300 Taylor Rd
Fort Belvoir, VA
Cost:
Free
Meet local and national employers (Federal Agencies & Defense Contractors) face to face to build your network and explore job and career opportunities in Defense, Space, IT, Engineering, Cyber, Intel and more. Employers will be focused on their hot job opportunities at WNY, The Pentagon, Fort Belvoir, NCR, and Nationwide Positions!
The events are designed to be a focused and intimate hiring fair so job seekers can have informative discussions with each employer.
Open to Active Duty, Guard/Reserve, Veterans, and Experienced Personnel With Access To Military Installation.(i.e., DoD ID, CAC or have your own Escort/Sponsor). Pre-registering does not give access.
Job Seeker RSVP Required and Upload Resume
- Even if you can't attend, register, and upload resume: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7177415/JS-2023-Hiring-Fairs
Security Information
Complete the following application form and email it directly to the Fort Belvoir Visitor Control Center.
https://home.army.mil/belvoir/index.php/about/Garrison/DES/physical-security/installation-accessgates/expedited-visitor-access-service
EMAIL ADDRESS:
usarmy.belvoir.imcom-atlantic.mbx.des-visitor-control-center@army.mil
Fill out the UNSPONSORED PASS FORM
