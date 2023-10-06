Defense, Space, IT, Cyber and Intel Hiring Fair - Fort Belvoir

Meet local and national employers (Federal Agencies & Defense Contractors) face to face to build your network and explore job and career opportunities in Defense, Space, IT, Engineering, Cyber, Intel and more. Employers will be focused on their hot job opportunities at WNY, The Pentagon, Fort Belvoir, NCR, and Nationwide Positions!

The events are designed to be a focused and intimate hiring fair so job seekers can have informative discussions with each employer.

Open to Active Duty, Guard/Reserve, Veterans, and Experienced Personnel With Access To Military Installation.(i.e., DoD ID, CAC or have your own Escort/Sponsor). Pre-registering does not give access.

Job Seeker RSVP Required and Upload Resume

Even if you can't attend, register, and upload resume: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7177415/JS-2023-Hiring-Fairs

Security Information

Complete the following application form and email it directly to the Fort Belvoir Visitor Control Center.

https://home.army.mil/belvoir/index.php/about/Garrison/DES/physical-security/installation-accessgates/expedited-visitor-access-service

EMAIL ADDRESS:

usarmy.belvoir.imcom-atlantic.mbx.des-visitor-control-center@army.mil

Fill out the UNSPONSORED PASS FORM

https://home.army.mil/belvoir/index.php/download_file/e710e829-54ed-4350-a660-f6122a2beec0/1309