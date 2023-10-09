Skip to Content
Veterans Day Event & Expo - Canton, OH

Pro Football Hall of Fame Veterans Day

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will host its annual Veterans Day Event & Expo to honor military veterans on Saturday, Nov. 11.

When:

Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Pro Football Hall of Fame

2121 George Halas Dr NW

Canton, OH

Cost:

Free

Veterans Day Event & Expo

The day will include:

  • Free admission to all U.S. service members, National Guard members and Veterans plus one (1) guest.
  • Free admission for Blue Star Mothers and Gold Star Families.
  • A free commemorative Veterans Day pin, while supplies last.
  • 20% discount at the Hall of Fame Store.

The Hall will also present a Veterans Day Expo from 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. featuring Veteran-based services and organizations.

A special giveaway of a Salute to Service helmet will be raffled off. Guests will receive a checklist at the point of entry — every booth must be visited to enter the raffle.

*** Veterans should bring their DD-214, photo ID and private health insurance cards to sign up and learn more about benefits available to them. 

Organizations attending the Expo:​​​​​

  • Veterans Service Commission of Stark County
  • Legacy of Honor
  • Stark County Veteran Center
  • Caregiver Support
  • Honor Court
  • VA Benefit Administration
  • Cleveland VA Medical Group

Veterans Service Commission of Stark County Executive Director De Ann Williams will serve as the featured speaker at noon. 

The Veterans Day Event & Expo is supported by Oswald.

https://www.profootballhof.com/events/2023/11/veterans-day-event-expo/

