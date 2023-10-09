Veterans Day Event & Expo - Canton, OH
The Pro Football Hall of Fame will host its annual Veterans Day Event & Expo to honor military veterans on Saturday, Nov. 11.
When:
Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Pro Football Hall of Fame
2121 George Halas Dr NW
Canton, OH
Cost:
Free
Veterans Day Event & Expo
The day will include:
- Free admission to all U.S. service members, National Guard members and Veterans plus one (1) guest.
- Free admission for Blue Star Mothers and Gold Star Families.
- A free commemorative Veterans Day pin, while supplies last.
- 20% discount at the Hall of Fame Store.
The Hall will also present a Veterans Day Expo from 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. featuring Veteran-based services and organizations.
A special giveaway of a Salute to Service helmet will be raffled off. Guests will receive a checklist at the point of entry — every booth must be visited to enter the raffle.
*** Veterans should bring their DD-214, photo ID and private health insurance cards to sign up and learn more about benefits available to them.
Organizations attending the Expo:
- Veterans Service Commission of Stark County
- Legacy of Honor
- Stark County Veteran Center
- Caregiver Support
- Honor Court
- VA Benefit Administration
- Cleveland VA Medical Group
Veterans Service Commission of Stark County Executive Director De Ann Williams will serve as the featured speaker at noon.
The Veterans Day Event & Expo is supported by Oswald.
