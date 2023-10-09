Veterans Day Event & Expo - Canton, OH

Veterans Day Event & Expo

The day will include:

Free admission to all U.S. service members, National Guard members and Veterans plus one (1) guest.

Free admission for Blue Star Mothers and Gold Star Families.

A free commemorative Veterans Day pin, while supplies last.

20% discount at the Hall of Fame Store.

The Hall will also present a Veterans Day Expo from 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. featuring Veteran-based services and organizations.

A special giveaway of a Salute to Service helmet will be raffled off. Guests will receive a checklist at the point of entry — every booth must be visited to enter the raffle.



*** Veterans should bring their DD-214, photo ID and private health insurance cards to sign up and learn more about benefits available to them.



Organizations attending the Expo:​​​​​

Veterans Service Commission of Stark County

Legacy of Honor

Stark County Veteran Center

Caregiver Support

Honor Court

VA Benefit Administration

Cleveland VA Medical Group

Veterans Service Commission of Stark County Executive Director De Ann Williams will serve as the featured speaker at noon.



The Veterans Day Event & Expo is supported by Oswald.

https://www.profootballhof.com/events/2023/11/veterans-day-event-expo/