Veteran's Parade and Ceremony - Clemson, SC

Veteran’s Parade Hosted by CAAAM

The parade will be held on Sunday, November 5, 2023 beginning at 3:00 PM.

The parade route will begin along Church Street in Clemson and end at the museum.

There will be a reception and opening ceremony for the Veteran’s celebration.

The parade line-up will be at Goldenview Baptist Church and there will be no automobiles allowed in the parade, except for military vehicles and those transporting Veterans participating in the parade who have mobility issues.

Participation is FREE and you must submit a parade registration form to participate. Deadline to register is Friday, October 6, 2023.

Parade registration forms may be obtained and submitted by:

Visiting the museum at 214 Butler Street in Clemson

Clicking on the Register for Parade link on: https://www.caaam.org/post/veteran-s-parade-sunday-november-5-2023-3-00-p-m

Via the email friendsofcaaam@gmail.com

*** If you are an African American Veteran, or have information about a local African American Veteran, please contact the museum to contribute your stories, photos or uniforms for the exhibit:

We thank you for your participation and contributions in celebrating our Upstate Veterans!