Veterans Day Parade - Murfreesboro, TN

TVHS Annual Veterans Day Parade

When:

Sat. Nov 4, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center

3400 Lebanon Pike

Murfreesboro, TN

Cost:

Free

Veterans Day Parade 2023 

Please mark your calendars for the Veterans Day Parade 2023, which will take place on November 4, 2023, at the Alvin C. York campus located at 3400 Lebanon Road in Murfreesboro, TN.

The pre-parade entertainment will begin at 10:00 A.M. and the parade will start at 11:00 A.M.

The theme for this year's parade is POW/MIA - You Are Not Forgotten.

