Fall Fest at The Stables - Milwaukee, WI

Enjoy a fall afternoon with the horses and family activities at MKE Urban Stables. No admission fee! Registration is encouraged.

Fall Fest is an outreach event for Veterans and their families. Visit Veteran organization booths to get information on benefits and resources, interact with horses, enjoy refreshments and lunch, and win prizes! Fun for all ages. Please bring a donation of nonperishable goods for Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.

ADA accessible

“Horsing Around with the MKE Mounted Patrol”

Donkey kissing booth

Grooming station

Activities for children of all ages

Veteran resource information

Enjoy pizza from Palermo's, hot chocolate, and apple cider!

So mark your calendars and get ready to celebrate the fall season with us at Fall Fest at The Stables!

Questions? Please email Dona Drew: dona.drew@va.gov