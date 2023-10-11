Veteran Learning Series: Deciphering a Job Description - Online

Join us for an engaging and informative session that will empower you to navigate the job market with confidence!

In today’s competitive job market, understanding job descriptions is a crucial skill.

This event is designed to equip you with the tools and knowledge needed to break down job descriptions effectively. Whether you’re a transitioning Service Member, Veteran, or military spouse, you’ll benefit from this interactive and informative session.

Agenda:

Cracking the Code: Learn the language of job descriptions, dissecting common terminology, and understanding what employers are truly seeking.

Skills Spotlight: Identify key skills and qualifications often hidden within job postings and match them with your strengths.

Experience Matters: Navigate the experience requirements and discover how to leverage your past experiences to meet employers’ expectations.

Culture Fit: Decode company culture clues within job descriptions to ensure you find the right workplace for your values and goals.

Key Takeaways:

Gain confidence in interpreting job descriptions effectively.

Discover strategies to tailor your application and resume for specific roles.

Understand the importance of aligning your career goals with job requirements.

Learn how to make informed decisions about your job applications.

Veteran Learning Series: Deciphering a Job Description

Contact: heroes@nam.org