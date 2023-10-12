Small Business Resources for Veterans - Online

The West Virginia District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration is hosting a “Small Business Resources for Veterans” training to celebrate the 2023 National Veterans Small Business Week.

Throughout history, Veterans and their families have continued to serve our nation beyond their time of duty by fueling our economy with their small businesses. Veteran-owned small businesses employ over 5 million Americans and generate $1.3 trillion in total sales.

We are celebrating the tenth anniversary of National Veterans Small Business Week, where we highlight America's Veterans, military spouses, and service member entrepreneurs. In our session, we will unveil the best resources for Veteran business owners, followed by a Q&A where our business specialists are ready to answer any questions from Veteran business owners.

For more information, contact Kimberly Donahue