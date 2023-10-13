Advanced Prostate Cancer Series: Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Disease - Online

Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) Webinar Series

Advanced Prostate Cancer Series: Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Disease

Metastatic prostate cancer means that the cancer has spread outside the prostate region to other parts of the body. In Part One in a series on advanced and metastatic prostate cancer, this month we focus on “hormone sensitive” disease: the earlier stages, in which patients started on hormone therapy see their PSA drop as the tumor shrinks.

PCF Chief Medical Officer Dr. William K. Oh speaks with two highly experienced clinicians in urology and medical oncology. Learn how metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer develops, tests you may need for diagnosis and monitoring, what your treatment options are, and questions to ask your doctor.

About our speakers:

Oliver Sartor, MD is Professor of Medicine, Urology, and Radiology and Director Radiopharmaceutical Trials, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN.

is Professor of Medicine, Urology, and Radiology and Director Radiopharmaceutical Trials, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN. Neal Shore, MD, FACS, is the Medical Director of the Carolina Urologic Research Center. He practices with Atlantic Urology Clinics in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Please send any questions for our speakers in advance to: webinar@pcf.org<mailto:webinar@pcf.org>

*** The webinar will be recorded for later viewing. Register to get the link emailed to you.