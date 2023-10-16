Vet Centers Veterans Day national outreach - Washington, DC

In honor of Veterans Day weekend 2023, Vet Centers will be conducting outreach in the heart of our nation's capital over the three-day weekend. Look for our Mobile Vet Centers and outreach tents near the Vietnam War Memorial on the National Mall and within the sacred grounds of Arlington National Cemetery. Our dedicated teams will be on-site to provide Veterans, service members, and their families, with information on Vet Centers, VA services, and resources. Licensed Vet Center counselors will be onsite to provide on-the-spot counseling services to anyone in need.

For more information on Vet Centers, please visit our website or contact our around-the-clock confidential call center at 1-877-927-8387.

