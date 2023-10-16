How One EBV Graduate’s Mission Led To Entrepreneurship - Online

Please join us for CCEI’s Timely Topics (via Zoom) on Thursday, November 9, at 12:00 PM ET when EBV Program Manager Nicholas Martinelli and Jonathan Norton ’18 discuss Jon’s entrepreneurial journey and the resources he capitalized on along the way.

One of the most powerful tools for an entrepreneur is being connected to the right resources when they are needed most.

Major strides have been made to train and support Veteran entrepreneurs over the last two decades, but these founders continue to face challenges including:

Identifying successful mentors

Accessing appropriate financial capital

Obtaining and utilizing business and management skills.

As Veteran and entrepreneurship service organizations continue to evolve, business owners are encouraged to revisit how they are navigating information and utilizing available resources to ensure they are maximizing opportunities.

Join us for a fireside chat with Nicholas Martinelli, Program Manager of CCEI’s Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans (EBV) and Jonathan Norton, 2018 EBV Graduate and founder of RopeSafe, USA. This session will follow one Veteran’s path to success and the resources he capitalized on along the way.

About the Speakers: