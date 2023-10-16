VET-TO-VET CAFÉ : Caregivers Need Care Too- Online

Join us as we present some of the raw unpleasantries of caregiving while offering hope and inspiration.

Caregiving is not easy. The physical and emotional toll can push you to your limit. MJHS is honored to partner with the New York State Department of Veterans’ Services for this complimentary virtual program. All are welcome.

Discussion Topics:

Vulnerabilities caregivers face

Importance of taking time for yourself

Insight from Veterans caring for loved ones (and visa versa)

How to access supportive resources at the local, state, and national level for caregivers, Veterans, and their families

End-of-life services available through the VA

Special Guests: Leadership from the New York State Department of Veterans’ Services: Commissioner Viviana DeCohen, MHA; Dr. Lessie Branch, Special Assistant for Community Engagement; and Jonathan Fishbein, Esq. General Counsel.

Moderated by: Ashton Stewart, Veteran Liaison for MJHS Hospice and Palliative Care: ashstewa@mjhs.org (917) 588-4398