GI Bill® Town Hall – New Orleans, Louisiana
When:
Wed. Nov 15, 2023, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm CT
Where:
Dillard University, Student Union Ballroom (Floor 2)
Student Union, Dillard
New Orleans, LA
Cost:
Free
Calling all Veterans, Service members and families: We're hosting a GI Bill Town Hall at Dillard University – and you’re invited!
Join us to get your GI Bill® questions answered directly from us. Learn more about your education benefits and how we aim to improve your experience through the Digital GI Bill modernization effort.
For more information, please contact Johnny Riordan