Veterans Career Live: National Veterans Small Business Week -Online

National Veterans Small Business Week (NVSBW) is a time to honor the contributions Veterans have made to American small business; and is celebrated across the country October 30 , 2023 - November 3, 2023.

PVA’s Veterans Career Program will be hosting a series of webinars to provide guidance and resources on:

Starting Your Own Business (10/31)

Getting Started in Agribusiness (11/2)

Getting Started in Agribusiness (11/7)

With our Veterans Career Live sessions, you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device.

Register for a FREE seminar with a Veterans Career Program employment expert, or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for Veterans. Veterans Career Live is open to transitioning Service Members, all era Veterans, and their family members and caregivers.