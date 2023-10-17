Veterans Career Live: National Veterans Small Business Week -Online
National Veterans Small Business Week (NVSBW) is a time to honor the contributions Veterans have made to American small business; and is celebrated across the country October 30 - November 3, 2023.
When:
Tue. Oct 31, 2023, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
PVA’s Veterans Career Program will be hosting a series of webinars to provide guidance and resources on:
- Starting Your Own Business (10/31)
- Getting Started in Agribusiness (11/2)
- Getting Started in Agribusiness (11/7)
With our Veterans Career Live sessions, you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device.
Register for a FREE seminar with a Veterans Career Program employment expert, or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for Veterans. Veterans Career Live is open to transitioning Service Members, all era Veterans, and their family members and caregivers.