Veterans Day Observance - Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne American Legion, Post 6 will conduct a Veterans Day observance on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. The ceremony will be held indoors at the American Legion Post 6, located at 2001 E. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, Wyoming.

You are invited to attend and are encouraged to lay a wreath in honor of all fallen Veterans. The ceremony will begin precisely at 11:00 a.m., so please arrive by 10:00 a.m. to sign in to place your wreath, which will be positioned in front of the stage prior to the start of the ceremony.

We look forward to your participation in this annual event to honor our Veterans and their families. Lunch will be served immediately following the ceremony.

Additionally, Post 6 will place a flag on each Veteran’s grave in the Cheyenne area, weather permitting. Placement will occur on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. and recall of the flags will be conducted on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

*If you would like to participate in the placement and recall of the flags, please contact:

Cemetery Chairman, Mr. Russell Telander at 307- 632- 3013

Post 6 Adjunct, Mr. Bill Frye, at 307-635-3696, extension 11

Thank you and we look forward to seeing you at the ceremony!