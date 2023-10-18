Annual Veterans Day Ceremony - Bristol, RI
When:
Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Rhode Island Veterans Home
480 Metacom Ave
Bristol, RI
Cost:
Free
The State of Rhode Island's Annual Veterans Day Ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The event will start at 2:00 p.m. at the Rhode Island Veterans Home in Bristol, RI.
The event will take place, rain or shine!