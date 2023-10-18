Skip to Content
Annual Veterans Day Ceremony - Bristol, RI

State of Rhode Island's Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

When:

Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Rhode Island Veterans Home

480 Metacom Ave

Bristol, RI

Cost:

Free

The State of Rhode Island's Annual Veterans Day Ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The event will start at 2:00 p.m. at the Rhode Island Veterans Home in Bristol, RI. 

The event will take place, rain or shine! 

