Last Roll Call Ceremony of Remembrance - Wichita, KS.
When:
Sat. Nov 4, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church
925 N. Waco Ave.
Wichita, KS
Cost:
Free
The Chaplain Service of the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center will host its biannual Last Roll Call Ceremony of Remembrance on November 4, 2023.
This iteration of Last Roll Call is a memorial service honoring Veterans who have passed away between May and September 2023. It is a ceremony held as a gesture of care and support for family members, friends, and comrades-in-arms of recently deceased Veterans.See more events