Wichita Veterans Day Parade - Wichita, KS.

Dole VA staff march in the 2022 Wichita Veterans Day Parade

Wichita's annual Veterans Day Parade. Come Join Us!

When:

Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Downtown Wichita

Intersection of Central & Main

Wichita, KS

Cost:

Free

The City of Wichita will hold its annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 11, 2023. As in years past, the parade route begins at the intersection of Central & Main. Beginning this year, the parade will turn west on 2nd Ave., then north on McLean Blvd., and will conclude at Exploration Place.

Prior to the parade, American Legion Post 4 and the Young Marines will host a pancake and sausage breakfast 7:30 – 10:00 a.m. Donations accepted. The post is located at 816 N. Water St.

There are plenty of activities lined up after the parade:

  • Exploration Place will be open to the public and offering free admission for Veterans and their families.
  • The Sedgwick County Registrar of Deeds will be processing DD Form 214s to put on file for Veterans and their families. They will also be issuing Veteran ID cards.
  • Vehicles be displayed at the Show and Shine.
  • Veteran-centric service providers will have information tables describing the services they provide.
  • City trolleys will provide transportation to Veterans Memorial Park.
  • Entertainment, food trucks, and activities for the kids.

Anyone interested in more information should contact Michael George, Lt Col, USAF (Ret) at 316-214-3461 or email at wichitavetsparade@gmail.com.

Come Join Us!

