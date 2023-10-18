Wichita Veterans Day Parade - Wichita, KS.
Wichita's annual Veterans Day Parade. Come Join Us!
When:
Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Downtown Wichita
Intersection of Central & Main
Wichita, KS
Cost:
Free
The City of Wichita will hold its annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 11, 2023. As in years past, the parade route begins at the intersection of Central & Main. Beginning this year, the parade will turn west on 2nd Ave., then north on McLean Blvd., and will conclude at Exploration Place.
Prior to the parade, American Legion Post 4 and the Young Marines will host a pancake and sausage breakfast 7:30 – 10:00 a.m. Donations accepted. The post is located at 816 N. Water St.
There are plenty of activities lined up after the parade:
- Exploration Place will be open to the public and offering free admission for Veterans and their families.
- The Sedgwick County Registrar of Deeds will be processing DD Form 214s to put on file for Veterans and their families. They will also be issuing Veteran ID cards.
- Vehicles be displayed at the Show and Shine.
- Veteran-centric service providers will have information tables describing the services they provide.
- City trolleys will provide transportation to Veterans Memorial Park.
- Entertainment, food trucks, and activities for the kids.
Anyone interested in more information should contact Michael George, Lt Col, USAF (Ret) at 316-214-3461 or email at wichitavetsparade@gmail.com.
Come Join Us!