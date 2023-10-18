Skip to Content
Veterans Day celebration - Laredo, TX

Laredo Veterans Day celebration

When:

Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Laredo VA Clinic

4602 North Bartlett Avenue

Laredo, TX

Cost:

Free

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is hosting a Veterans Day celebration for all Veterans, their families, their caregivers, and survivors on Thursday, November 9, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Laredo VA Clinic. 

Join us for food, music, door prizes, and informational booths about VA products and services!

No registration is required. If you'd like additional information, please call Patty Gonzalez at 361-800-1442.

