Sisters in Service women Veterans wellness event - Weslaco, TX

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System will host a women Veterans wellness event on Saturday, November 4, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join us to learn about the programs and services we offer for women Veterans. Topics covered include maternity care, wellness exams, SERVICE Act, mammography services, menopause, pain management, Whole Health, yoga, and much more. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information contact Dr. John A. Miller, Whole Health Program Manager, at 956-410-8037 or Lorrie Cuartas, Women Veteran Program Manager, at 956-644-2519.