Tomah Wisconsin,- Recovery Rally

Are you ready for an inspiring day of hope and healing? We invite you to join us at the "Recovery Rally" on October 31st, 2023 from 10:00 A.M. to 1:30 P.M., at the Tomah VA Medical Center building 455. Keynote speaker Tom Farley will be sharing his remarkable journey of recovery, emphasizing the importance of connection. This event is designed to celebrate the many paths to healing from mental health and substance use challenges. We look forward to your presence and the opportunity to connect with you. Together, we can break the stigma and build a supportive community.