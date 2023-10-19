Veterans Day observance at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center

Honoring all who served in the US Armed Forces

The Milwaukee VA is hosting a Veterans Day program at 11 a.m., Wed., Nov. 8 in the Chapel at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave. The ceremony is open to the public.

Join us, as we honor and thank all who served in the United States Armed Forces.

The ceremony also will feature comments from Zablocki VA's Executive Director, James McLain, music provided by a quintet from the Milwaukee American Legion Band and presentation of the colors by Milwaukee VA Medical Center Veteran employees, representing their respective branch of service.

The ceremony will be recorded and rebroadcast on televisions throughout the Milwaukee VA Medical Center on Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

