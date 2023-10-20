Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT Act Event for Veterans on the Eastern Shore

PACT Act event for Eastern Shore Veterans

When:

Wed. Nov 8, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

American Legion Dorchester Post 91

98 Sunburst Highway

Cambridge, MD

Cost:

Free

SPACE IS LIMITED AND APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED.

You can sign up for help with filing a claim and/or help with applying for VA health care, or to simply attend the resource fair.

Register at https://pactactcambridge.rsvpify.com or call 410-230-4444, ext. 6450.

Register for this free event for Veterans. If you served, take advantage of the benefits you've earned.

