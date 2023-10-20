VBA Veterans Day Outreach Symposium

To honor our nation’s heroes, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is excited to host the Veterans Day Virtual Outreach Symposium Nov. 9, 2023! Prepare to connect, learn and pay tribute, all while gaining invaluable insight into resources that could change lives.

This event is free and will feature a keynote speaker, presentations, helpful resources and the opportunity to ask your questions live. It will also provide information on the Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins (PACT) Act benefits and claims filing, as well as ways to seek additional VA support.

What to expect:

Inspiring Keynote speaker.

VA benefits overview.

Information on the PACT Act and how it impacts Veterans.

Disability claims informational session.

Vet Center informational session.

Access the Symposium:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023

Time: 1-3 p.m. ET

Link to Join: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=mf0ba5f7d7e4e87e1333129dada4b3e0b

Phone: +1-404-397-1596 USA Toll Number

Access Code: 276 396 94454