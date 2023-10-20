Straight Talk: How Community Members and Organizations Can Support Veteran Mental Health - Online

Please join the Bob Woodruff Foundation for an upcoming webinar titled Straight Talk: How Community Members and Organizations Can Support Veteran Mental Health on November 16 at 3 PM ET in partnership with RAND Corporation and UT Health San Antonio.

Straight Talk: How Community Members and Organizations Can Support Veteran Mental Health

This session is designed for all Veteran service providers interested in learning more about how they can support Veteran mental health through efforts like task sharing, motivational interviewing, mental health first aid, and referrals to high-quality clinical mental healthcare.

The goal of this session is for all community-based providers, regardless of formal mental health training, to learn new methods and tools to help improve the mental health of the Veterans they reach.

For questions, please reach out to Bob Woodruff Foundation Program Officer, Hunter Russ, at hunter.russ@bobwoodrufffoundation.org.