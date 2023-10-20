School Certifying Officials Workshop - Dillard University
When:
Wed. Nov 15, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
Dillard University, Student Union Ballroom (Floor 2)
Student Union, Dillard
New Orleans, LA
Cost:
Free
Dillard University School Certifying Official (SCO) Workshop will allow SCOs to learn more about Enrollment Manager, hear education modernization updates and better understand how to support their GI Bill® students.
The workshop will cover:
Digital GI Bill Overview
Enrollment Manager Enhancements
SCO Training and Communication Resources
Q&A with VA education benefits leadership
Follow along and join in on the conversation on social media using the official #GIBill and #GIBillRoadshow hashtags!
Contact for more information: Johnny Riordan