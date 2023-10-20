School Certifying Officials Workshop - Dillard University

Dillard University School Certifying Official (SCO) Workshop will allow SCOs to learn more about Enrollment Manager, hear education modernization updates and better understand how to support their GI Bill® students.

The workshop will cover:

Digital GI Bill Overview

Enrollment Manager Enhancements

SCO Training and Communication Resources

Q&A with VA education benefits leadership

Follow along and join in on the conversation on social media using the official #GIBill and #GIBillRoadshow hashtags!

Contact for more information: Johnny Riordan

