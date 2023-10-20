Skip to Content
School Certifying Officials Workshop - Dillard University

When:

Wed. Nov 15, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Where:

Dillard University, Student Union Ballroom (Floor 2)

Student Union, Dillard

New Orleans, LA

Cost:

Free

Dillard University School Certifying Official (SCO) Workshop will allow SCOs to learn more about Enrollment Manager, hear education modernization updates and better understand how to support their GI Bill® students. 

The workshop will cover:  

Digital GI Bill Overview  

Enrollment Manager Enhancements  

SCO Training and Communication Resources  

Q&A with VA education benefits leadership  

Follow along and join in on the conversation on social media using the official #GIBill and #GIBillRoadshow hashtags! 

Contact for more information: Johnny Riordan 
 

