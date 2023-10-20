Boost Your Military-Connected Small Business with Help from Google AI
Thu. Nov 16, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm CT
Free
It's no secret that AI (Artificial Intelligence) is quickly developing and here to stay.
Join SBA Resource Partner, UTA Veterans Business Outreach Center for their November Third Thursday Think Tank with Grow With Google Coach, Maria Elena Duron as she introduces Generative AI and discusses ways that military-connected business owners can use AI to work more efficiently!