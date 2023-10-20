Empowering Veterans: Unveiling VA benefits and services at the Native American Veterans Virtual Outreach Symposium

For over two centuries, Native American Veterans and service members have made significant contributions to the U.S. Armed Forces. To honor their dedication and commitment, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is excited to host the Native American Veterans Virtual Outreach Symposium Nov. 15, 2023.

VA understands that many Native American Veterans may face unique challenges when it comes to accessing the benefits they've earned. The Native American Veterans Virtual Outreach Symposium is designed to provide attendees with direct, no-cost access to valuable information and resources. This event aims to bridge the gap and ensure that Native American Veterans receive the support they need.

What to expect:

Keynote speaker.

VA benefits overview for Native American Veterans.

Vet Center informational session.

Disability claims informational session.

Information on the PACT Act and how it impacts Veterans.

An overview of the Office of Tribal Government Relations (OTGR).

Access the Symposium:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 15, 2023

Time: 1-3 p.m. ET

Link to Join: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=mfb62116063b29c96167be2351f1aed1e

Phone: +1 404-397-1596 USA Toll Number

Access Code: 276 396 94454