Storytelling Crash Course - Newport News, VA

Are you a member of the military community ready to lean into your creative side?

The Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Centers are proud to host the Armed Services Arts Partnership (ASAP) for a special Storytelling "Crash Course" at our Newport News center on Saturday, November 4 from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM.

ASAP's Storytelling "Crash Course" is a three-hour introductory workshop into the craft of storytelling for performance. Expert instructors guide you as you reflect on personal experiences, identify stories, and learn about narrative structure alongside other military community members. You’ll develop your stories through personal reflection and small group feedback. No experience necessary!

This free event is open to anyone with a military affiliation, including Veterans, active duty Service Members, members of the guard and reserve, and spouses/dependents. Space is limited, so register now!