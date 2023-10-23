Military Retirement Workshop - Grove City, OH

Retired but not sure if you're getting everything?

American Legion Post #164 has partnered with The 88th Readiness Division, Reserve Support Command, Ft. McCoy, WI to bring to you a FREE MILITARY RETIREMENT WORKSHOP. Meet the Retirement Service Office Team, Mr. Nicholas "Nick" Gimson and MSG Misty Wilson.

This event is for members of the American Legion, VFW, Armed Forces (Active Duty, National Guard & Reserve), Veterans, Retirees and spouses interested in learning.

Registration is required.