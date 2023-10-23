757 Career Summit: Red, White, & Brew Social Mixer - Norfolk, VA

Here's your chance to expand your professional network with some of the best companies in America.

The Red White & Brew Networking Mixer is a collaborative effort between military installations, the Virginia Peninsula Chamber, the Hampton Roads Workforce Council, and several companies to connect with military spouses, student Veterans, transitioning service members, and anyone who has served in the U.S. Military. This event is a networking opportunity to build authentic connections and gain insights into effective job search strategies beyond just a resume.

You'll have the opportunity to meet potential employers, gain insights from experienced professionals, and learn about exciting career opportunities in the area. Bring your business cards and prepare to make a lasting impression!

Come network with industry professionals and military community members over drinks!

Event Organized by The Hampton Roads Workforce Council (HRVECs)

https://www.theworkforcecouncil.org/