757 Career Summit: Panel Discussions, Resume Reviews, and Headshots - Norfolk, VA

The 757 Career Summits are MUCH MORE THAN JUST A JOB FAIR.

You will have the chance to interview with recruiters and hiring managers, who hold the power to make employment decisions during the events. Before the networking social and moderated panel discussion, you can research the companies and industries based on your background and preferences.

This collaboration involves military installations, The Virginia Peninsula Chamber, Hampton Roads Workforce Council, and numerous companies seeking candidates in various fields such as airlines, IT, healthcare, leadership, and more.

Join our moderated panel discussion to learn from military spouses, commissioned officers, and enlisted personnel who have successfully transitioned to highly competitive civilian industries.

Headshots for LinkedIn are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Get real-time feedback on your resume from professionals before the Career Fair. Take advantage of these first-come, first-served slots.

Event Organized by The Hampton Roads Workforce Council (HRVECs)

